Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after buying an additional 386,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,120,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

