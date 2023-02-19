Equifax Inc. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $211.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.65. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $243.79. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.