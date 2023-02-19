Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $716.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $700.78 and its 200-day moving average is $652.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 161.46%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $782.47.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

