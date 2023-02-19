Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ELS. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.13.
Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 828,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 108,650 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 109,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
