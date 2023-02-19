Everipedia (IQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $102.02 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $102.02 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

