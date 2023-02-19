Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

