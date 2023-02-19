Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 45,219 Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Golden Arrow Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Arrow Merger by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 6.7% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 639,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,116 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 201,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAMC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.