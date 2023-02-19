Exos TFP Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 2,427 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

