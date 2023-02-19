Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $313,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Price Performance

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.