Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

