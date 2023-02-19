Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned 0.16% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPVI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth about $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

IPVI stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

