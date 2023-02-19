Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Frontier Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Investment by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,400,000. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FICV opened at $10.14 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

