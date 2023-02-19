Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCAI. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Cascadia Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

About Cascadia Acquisition

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

