FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.41% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 120,516 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FAST Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.