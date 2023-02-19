Fast Retailing Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, February 27th (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.
Fast Retailing Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $61.60 on Friday. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06.
About Fast Retailing
