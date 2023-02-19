Fei USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.59 million and approximately $512,974.51 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00216116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,552.55 or 0.99972302 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99723479 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $432,913.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

