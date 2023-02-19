First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Plans $0.16 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FBPI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
