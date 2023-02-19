First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Plans $0.16 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS:FBPI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

