First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 573,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

