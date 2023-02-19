First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $242.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $242.20 and traded as low as $229.83. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 343 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.20. The company has a market capitalization of $729.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.30.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Increases Dividend

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First National Bank Alaska’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

