First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Solar to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $164.28 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $185.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

