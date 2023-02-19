First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 241.9% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 83,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 58,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 293.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.59 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

