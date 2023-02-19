Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

