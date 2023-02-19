Flower One (FLOOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOFGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Flower One Stock Performance

Flower One has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Flower One

(Get Rating)

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

