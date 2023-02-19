Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $784.70

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 784.70 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.62). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 720 ($8.74), with a volume of 40,636 shares changing hands.

Focusrite Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 796.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 782.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £426.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,714.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 4.15 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. Focusrite’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Insider Activity

Focusrite Company Profile

In other news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.40), for a total value of £116,100 ($140,932.27). Company insiders own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.