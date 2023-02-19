FORA Capital LLC Acquires 5,722 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $158.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day moving average of $169.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

