FORA Capital LLC Acquires 6,182 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 139,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $6,439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qorvo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,336,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

