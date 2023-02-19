FORA Capital LLC Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 866,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,452,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,356,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,504,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

