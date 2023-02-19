FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,128 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Stories

