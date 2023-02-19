FORA Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Price Performance

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $345.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.18 and its 200-day moving average is $310.28. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.