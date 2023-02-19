FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.22 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,182 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

