FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Company Profile



Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

