FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after acquiring an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $357.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $448.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

