FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $213.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.53. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

