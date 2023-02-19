FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,939,000 after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,710,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total value of $2,663,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $21,371,635. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

