Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortinet Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

