Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Boosted by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,957 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 8.2% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $44,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.74. 11,621,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,230. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

