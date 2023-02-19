G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $5,904.85 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00079990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00057583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001103 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000241 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

