Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00 and a beta of 0.92. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.30.

Get Gaia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.