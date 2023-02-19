Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, February 20th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.58 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

