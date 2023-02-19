Garrett Motion’s (GTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTX opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.31. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garrett Motion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

