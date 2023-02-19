GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $415.79

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 415.79 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 339.40 ($4.12). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 339.60 ($4.12), with a volume of 317,082 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.32) to GBX 515 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £857.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33,960.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 339.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 415.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

