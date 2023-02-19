Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $8.04 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $7.18 or 0.00029046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

