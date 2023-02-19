GeniuX (IUX) Price Reaches $0.0289 on Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $129,823.60 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
