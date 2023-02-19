GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

