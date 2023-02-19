GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Position Raised by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. GitLab comprises approximately 4.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC owned 0.12% of GitLab worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of -0.20. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

