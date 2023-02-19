Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) is Altium Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Glaukos makes up approximately 1.9% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Glaukos worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKOS. Stephens decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

