Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 13th. AlphaValue cut Glencore to an add rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.19) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £65.32 billion and a PE ratio of 525.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 543.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 514.23. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Glencore’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

