Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 580,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock traded up $8.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,355. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.79.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 69.76%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,536. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

