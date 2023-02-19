GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HSBC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,293,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

