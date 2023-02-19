GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HSBC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of GFS stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $79.49.
Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.