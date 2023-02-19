Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.27 EPS.

GLOB stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.63 and a 1 year high of $286.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $185.95. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

